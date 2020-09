LATHAM, N.Y. (WROC) — High-risk high school sports will no longer be able to practice or play in 2020.

The NYSPSHAA announced football, volleyball, and competitive cheerleading will be moved to Fall Sports Season II. Low and moderate risk sports will be still be able to begin practice on September 21, 2020.

The @NYSPHSAA press conference is officially underway. There are 60 media members from across New York on the Zoom call @News_8 — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) September 10, 2020

The second fall sports season will begin on March 1, 2021. Traditional spring sports will begin their season on April 19, 2021.