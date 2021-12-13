Nwugwo nets 33 as Victor stays undefeated

Nwugwo netted 21 of his team's 27 points in the first half

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Phil Nwugwo carried the Blue Devils through a sluggish start and finished with 33 points as the Blue Devils moved to 4-0 with a 56-42 win over Thomas.

Thomas was up 21-10 after the first quarter and led 31-27 at the half, a margin that would have been much larger if not for the play Nwugwo. The senior netted 21 of his team’s 27 points in the first half to keep the Blue Devils within striking distance.

Another @VictorBoysBBall win, another stellar performance by Phil Nwugwo (@Philn_35). The senior dropped 33 points in a 56-42 win over Thomas and scored 21 of his team's 27 points in the first half.@News_8 @VictorBLDevils @SecVAthletics @SecVBBasketball pic.twitter.com/Sf8pqpPC6F — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) December 14, 2021

Victor took a 41-40 lead into the fourth, then played stifling defense, holding the Titans to just two points into the final quarter.

Sophomore Nick Leonard was the only Victor player in double figures, he netted all of his ten points in the second half. Andrew Quinn netted a team-high 20 points for Thomas while Shawn Mason scored eleven points.

Victor will host Rush-Henrietta on Friday, December 17th while Thomas, now 1-1, will host Irondequoit on the same evening.