HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Churchville-Chili and Hilton battled for nearly 70 scoreless minutes of action before senior Jenna Northup found the first and only goal of the game to give the Saints the win.

With less than eleven minutes to play, Churchville-Chili junior Hannalee Hotaling sent in a free kick from beyond midfield which was headed on target by Northup. Her initial attempt was saved, but the rebound could not be corralled. Northup crashed the net and popped in the goal, which turned out to be the winner.

The Cadets had several golden opportunities in the final minutes, but they could not beat Emily McCane who made ten saves to keep a clean sheet. It’s the senior’s third shutout of the season.

Churchville-Chili is off to a strong 4-1 start to the season, defeating state semifinalist Spencerport last Friday. The loss for the Rangers was their first to a Section V opponent since October 16th of 2019. Spencerport had a 40-game unbeaten streak against Section V opponents.

The Saints will take a four-game winning streak into a Wednesday night road matchup against Gates-Chili. It will be Churchville-Chili’s fourth game of a seven-game road swing.

Hilton (2-3) will hit the road on the same evening for a matchup with Penfield.