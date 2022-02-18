Garwood finished with 27 points to help lift the Knights over HAC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Northstar’s Ryan Garwood became the 12th player in Section V history to score 2,000 points in a career.

Going into their regular season finale against HAC, Garwood was 22 points shy of the milestone. Late in the third quarter, the senior knocked down a three pointer right in front of his bench for his 2,000th point.

Garwood finished the game with 27 points to help the Knights get the win 87-59.

Garwood joined former Northstar basketball star Miles Brown in the 2,000 career point club. The duo makes Northstar the first school in Section V history to have two 2,000 point scorers.

Earlier this season, Garwood set the Section V record for most three pointers in a career.

Northstar Christian will begin their quest for a sectional title on Saturday, February 26th where they will take on the winner of Batavia and Livonia.