Northstar’s Garwood reclaims family’s Section V three-point record

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Shooting three pointers has always been Ryan Garwood’s bread and butter, just ask his father and Northstar head coach JJ.

“Anytime you can shoot the three and extend the court, you’re going to be an asset, and I’ve tried to push that with my son Ryan,” said JJ.

All of Ryan’s hard work came to fruition on Thursday night against Global Concepts, when the sophomore broke the Section V record three-point record, after hitting 13 in the contest. Six of those came in the first quarter.

“My dad was talking to me and said go for thirteen tonight, so I said what’s 13, and everyone on the bench told me it was a Section V record,” said Ryan. “It was a great feeling, especially seeing my dad after I did it.”

Ryan wrote the record back in the Garwood family history books; JJ previously held the record until it was broken in 2007.

“I take that as the ultimate compliment when the student surpasses the teacher,” said JJ. “It’s very special, I couldn’t be more proud. Not only is it my player but when you throw in the fact it’s my son makes it a little extra special.”

Ryan has another two years with the Knights, plenty of time to break more school and sectional records.

“The goal is probably to have the most career threes but, I’m not sure, we’ll let it come,” said Ryan.

JJ is still holding on to the Section V tournament three-pointer record, scoring ten, and will do everything in his power to keep that record in his name.

“He kids with me, ‘I have one of your records, and the next one I’m going after is the tournament record’,” said JJ. “I told him, ‘as soon as you get nine I’m calling a time out and taking you out of the game because you’re not taking that one away from me’,” said JJ.