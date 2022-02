This week’s Player of the Week is someone who etched his name in a pretty exclusive club.

Northstar Academy senior Ryan Garwood on Friday scored 27 points to top 2,000 for his career. He’s only the 11th player in Section Five boys basketball history to reach 2K.

The milestone game followed a 43 point performance on Thursday. Both were wins for the Knights.

More than enough to be Player of the Week.