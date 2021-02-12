Northstar stays unbeaten with close win over Bishop Kearney

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a back-and-forth fourth quarter battle, Northstar moved to 3-0 on the season with a 79-74 win over Bishop Kearney.

After a tight first quarter, the Knights found themselves with a two-point lead, 21-19. The Knights were able to build on their lead in the second, as they headed into the break up 38-33.

In the third quarter, Turner Harris finished a one-handed slam in transition to put Northstar up 51-44 and momentum seemed to be on their side. But the Kings were resilient as Chris Taggart beat the third quarter buzzer to make it just a 57-56 Knights lead heading into the fourth.

Zacarr Johnson converted a three-point play to give Bishop Kearney a 59-58 lead.

But Northstar went on an 8-0 run after that with six points coming from Ryan Garwood to push back in front. The Kings were able to make it just a three-point game with less than ten second remaining, but Garwood hit two free throws to ice the game with a five-point win.

Garwood eclipsed the 1,000 point milestone in the win. The Knights will look to move to 4-0 on the season as they host Central Christian Academy on Saturday, February 13th.