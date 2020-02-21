Northstar cruises past Finney despite another huge Robinson game

Ryan Garwood scored 23 leading Northstar to an easy 104-79 win over Finney Thursday afternoon in Penfield.

Andrew Newcome posted an impressive double-double for the Knights with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Gage Wheaton added 17, including a buzzer beating three to end the third quarter. Sean Smith also scored 17 points for Northstar.

Freshman phenom Markus Robinson was fantastic, as usual. He led all scorers with 49 points, but Finney was never in the game. Northstar stretched its lead past 40 midway through the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas.

It was the 14th straight win for Northstar who finished the season 19-1. The Knights are expected to be the 2-seed in Class A2 behind East High.

Finney ended the regular season at 9-11 and should be the 8-seed at Class C2.