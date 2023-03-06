The Dragons grabbed their first sectional championship in program history

Boys Basketball

Class C1: (5) Northstar Christian 60, (2) Avon 52

The Braves were gunning for their fourth consecutive sectional title, but Roger Leo’s ball club stood in the way with an impressive win at Blue Cross Arena. Northstar Christian earned their fourth brick in the last six years with the victory.

Andrew Eschner was a two-way force for the Knights with 17 points including two three-pointers. The senior forward was also named tournament MVP. Justin Robinson also had 17 points for the C1 champs.

It wasn’t a smooth ride to the title game for the Knights as they began the season with a 6-6 record. However, they caught fire in late January to finish 12-2 the rest of the season.

Northstar Christian (16-8) will head to the Class C crossover game. Avon finished the year with a 18-5 record.

Class C2: (1) Pembroke 62, (2) York 59

The Dragons made history on Sunday as they grabbed their first ever sectional title for boys basketball. With the win, Pembroke has now won 22 straight games.

Pembroke turned the game around in the third quarter outscoring York 19-8 in the frame to take a nine point lead into the fourth. From there, the Dragons never trailed again.

Tyson Totten led a balanced attack for the Dragons with 16 points while Jon Suro had 14. Avery Ferreira and Cayden Pfalzer had 13 and 12 points respectively.

Jake Pangrazio did his part leading all scorers with 21 points. Tyler Brady and Maddox Timothy each had 14 points. Joe Bauer had 10.

Pembroke (22-1) will head to the regional qualifier round. York had their season come to an end with a 20-3 record.

Class C3: (1) Lyons 67, (6) Wheatland-Chili 45

The Lions added to their rich basketball history as they secured their fourth sectional title in the last six seasons and the 21st in school history.

With 5:42 left in the game, the Wildcats cut the deficit to make it a 48-42 game. However, the Lions stepped on the gas and showed why they’re the fifth ranked team in all of Class C finishing the game on a 24-3 run.

The star of the game was Lyons forward JC Walker who had a game-high 23 points with eight of those coming in the final frame. Michael Briggs and Jamire Johnson each had eight points.

For Wheatland-Chili, Terry Bayly-Henshaw led the way with 16 points while Jaden Schwenebraten pitched in 15 points.

Lyons (22-1) will advance to the Class C crossover game to determine which team moves onto the Far West Regionals. Wheatland-Chili ended their season with a 16-8 record.