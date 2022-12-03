Jaivein Fell's game-winner with .03 seconds to go lifted Northeast to victory

Northeast 88, Vertus 87

Jaivein Fell’s pull-up jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining secured a win in the Al Masino tournament for the Panthers.

With 1:20 left in the contest, Ali Talhah knocked down a triple to tie the game at 84. On the ensuing possesion, Loren Thomas put on some nifty moves on his way to the rim to give Northeast the 86-84 lead.

E’mere Fulton answered on the next possession for Vertus to tie the game at 86 with 44.5 seconds left in regulation. With 7.2 left in the game, Fulton went one for two from the free throw line to give the Warriors an 87-86 lead.

After Northeast timeout, Thomas passed the ball up the court to Fell who took one dribble into a hop step for the game-winning pull-up jumper.

Fell had himself a game, leading all scorers with 34 points. Michael Cathey added 23 points while Christian Wester pitched in 10 points.

Fulton led the way for Vertus with 27 points while Talhah scored 16.

Northeast (2-0) will hit the road and take on World of Inquiry on Tuesday, December 6th. Vertus (2-1) will face Bishop Kearney at home the same evening.

Brockport 58, Spencerport 52

The Blue Devils pulled away late in the fourth quarter to win the 2022 MTAG Tournament Championship.

Francis Nwokonko was the high man for Brockport with 20 points. Peter Leicht added 17 points of his own while Andrew Wilson had 13 points including three long balls.

Spencerport’s Byron Streb had a great game with 25 points to go along with five three-pointers. Hunter Streb scored 12 points.

Brockport (2-0) will head back home to take on a tough Irondequoit team on Thursday, December 8th. Spencerport (1-1) will play at Fairport on Wednesday, December 7th.

Aquinas 60, Athena 52

The Li’l Irish defended home court winning the 2022 Mike Diannetti Memorial Tournament.

Aquinas began the weekend with an 81-62 win over Franklin and finished it with a wire-to-wire win over Athena.

After the first quarter of play, the Li’l Irish held a 16-15 lead. Aquinas clamped down on the defensive end of the floor in the next eight minutes of play as it was a 30-23 game heading into halftime.

Mykel White was named the Tournament MVP while Chris Leysath was named to the All-tournament team.

Aquinas (2-0) will go on the road and face Nichols on Tuesday, December 6th while Athena (1-1) will host rival Odyssey on Wednesday, December 7th.