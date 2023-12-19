ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s time now for a special award. It’s for an athlete, but about their contribution to the community, more so than on a field or a court.

Our winner is a junior at Fairport high – Calvin Shooshan.

He and his older brother Trevor love sports and recently began to really understand the potential impact, especially to those where being able to compete is not a given.

They started an organization called Vertical Boost to help ensure more kids had access to life-enriching activities.

They started by running summer sneaker drives; collecting shoes at local basketball camps.

So far, they have distributed over 370 pairs of shoes to kids in under-resourced areas of the community.

They have also assisted PrimeTime 585 with Winter Coat and Toy Drives.

They have run book drives, donated to musical programs, provided scholarships for kids to attend summer programs, and even sponsored a youth soccer team.

To inspire character and integrity in kids, they also present Sportsmanship Awards at local AAU basketball tournaments.

The winner of the first ever News 8 Primetime 585 Good Citizen award is Calvin Shooshan from Fairport.