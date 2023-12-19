ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the Elite awards for girls volleyball, staring with the small schools.

This senior led Attica High School to a perfect 21-0 record in Section V play. In those 21 matches, the Blue Devils lost only six sets.

For the season, she totaled 240 kills…154 digs…and 63 aces.

She was named to the Genesee Region All-Star team.

In the sectional championship against LeRoy, she led Attica with 21 kills, and was named the Class C1 tournament MVP.

She’s planning on continuing her volleyball career next fall at Brockport.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award for girls volleyball at a small school goes to Ellie Cusmano.

The large school girls volleyball award is going to one of the stars from the Fairport team that finished the entire season undefeated, 22-0, with a Class Triple-A State Championship.

This senior surpassed 1,000 kills for her career this season highlighted by a team high 17 kills in the state championship-winning match.

She was a team captain for the fourth consecutive varsity season and capped her career as a first team all-state player.

Finally, on a night of champions, this young woman is the real winner in the room because she will be continuing her volleyball career as a beach player — at the University of Hawaii!

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award for girls volleyball at a large school goes to Kiera Cornman from Fairport.