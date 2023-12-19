ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Time to go to large schools for girls tennis.

Our award winner won her not one, not two, not three, but her fourth straight Class A1 sectional title this season.

The junior repeated as the state qualifiers singles champ and was invited to the individual state championships for the third straight year.

She made her mark at states once again, placing third in the state tournament, improving upon her fourth place finish last season.

In the third place match, our winner took down the 2022 state champion to secure a bronze finish.

She finished the season with a 21-1 record.

This young lady’s mother was a two-time sectional champion in tennis as well!

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award for girls tennis at a large school goes to Leyla Tozin.

Heading over to the small schools, our winner is no stranger to the state tournament herself.

The senior, competing for Harley Allendale Columbia, won the Class B1 individual title — her fourth straight sectional title.

She had a 19-3 record playing first singles, storming back from a first set loss in the state qualifier to win in three sets to reach the state individual tournament.

She led the Wolves to a perfect team record in Section V play, as HAC reached the state final four.

The senior finishes her high school career with four trips to the state tournament — twice as an individual and twice as a team.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award for girls tennis at a small school goes to HAC’s Sophia Carling.