ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our small school award for girls soccer goes to a striker who put up some unbelievable numbers and lifted Fillmore to new heights this season.

She tallied a ridiculous 71 goals — 35 more than any other player in the area. She also set her teammates up 20 time, giving her 162 points on the season. No other player in Section V even reached 100.

The senior helped the Eagles soar to new heights as Fillmore went undefeated in the regular season and went to the state title game for the first time in program history. She was a premier playoff performer as well, netting a hat trick in the state regionals and a brace in the state semifinals.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award winner for girls soccer at a small school is Fillmore’s Hope Russell.

Our large school award winner for girls soccer helped lead one of the best teams in the country to a long-awaited state title.

The Spencerport Rangers went a perfect 23-0 this season and this junior was a massive reason why.

She tallied 28 goals and 24 assists, with her best work during the Rangers state title run. The junior tallied two goals and an assist in the sectional title game, with four goals and four assists in the state regionals.

At the final four in Cortland — where the Rangers had come up short in their last 4 trips — she scored the game winning goal in the state semifinals, and had an assist on the championship winner as Spencerport won the Class Double A State Championship.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award winner for girls soccer at a large school is Spencerport’s Lindsay Lenhard.