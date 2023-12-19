ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s time for the gymnastics award and this winner is the only freshman winning an award Tuesday night.

She was the all-around champion at sectionals, winning by less than half a point.

She was the only gymnast to place in the top three in four disciplines, winning on the bars and placing second in the floor exercise.

She helped lead the Webster/Penfield squad to a team championship.

During the regular season, she won the all-around title at three other events.

She has also punched a ticket to participate in all four gymnastics events at the state championships in March.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite Award for gymnastics goes to Webster Schroeder freshman Avery Padula from the Webster/Penfield team.