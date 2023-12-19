ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This recipient won the sectional championship with a score of six over par.

With the event shortened to 27 holes because of rain, she fired a 38 at Penfield Country Club followed by a 4-over 76 at Ravenwood.

During the regular season, she was the medalist or co-medalist at eight different matches this season. Her best nine-hole score was a 2-under 35 at Webster Golf Club

She helped lead Mercy to a team sectional championship and she will be invited to both the team and individual competitions at the state championship which won’t be held until June.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Award for girls golf goes to Sophia Cellura from Our Lady of Mercy.