ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In girls cross country, our large school winner won back-to-back meets in September and then took the Monroe County Championships in October.

She was second in the sectionals at Class A, but ran the second fastest time of any female runner at the meet.

At the state meet, she was the fastest runner of any from Section V, finishing 8th at Class A.

She again was number one from Section V at the Federation meet and the Nike Regional meet, finishing 18th and 16th respectively.

At the latter event, she was just 16 seconds short of a trip to Oregon for the cross country nationals.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award winner for girls cross country at a large school is Haylie Smith from Rush Henrietta.

The small school winner is only a sophomore and could be a fixture on this program for years to come.

She won six different meets during the regular season including the Wayne-Finger Lakes championship by nearly 85 seconds.

Her sectional winning time of 18 minutes, 52 seconds at sectionals was fourth best of any female at the meet and was four minutes faster than what she ran at the same meet a year ago.

She concluded her season with a top 10 at the state meet, finishing 8th.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite Award for girls cross country at a small school goes to Hannah Governor from Williamson.