ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time to head to the gridiron as we hand out our awards for football.

Our small school winner turned in the most impressive season in not just Section V or the state, but the entire country.

The Pembroke Dragons dominated their way to an 8-man state title, going a perfect 13-0 with their closest win coming by 27 points.

They were led by their senior, do-it-all-star who finished with 4,235 rushing yards —the most by any football player in the entire country.

He tallied 74 touchdowns, second most in the nation, with Ten coming in their state semifinal win where the Dragons scored 107 points!

He finished eight games with at least 300 yards, and a trio of 400-yard games, topping out at 636 yards in their semifinal victory.

He also got it done on defense recording six interceptions and finishing second on the team in tackles.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award winner for football at a small school is Pembroke’s Tyson Totten

Now it’s time to crown our large school winner.

This senior saved his best for last, with a final season that left him in the Section V record books.

He finished with 3,011 passing yards to put him second all-time in Section V for yards in a single season.

This East High quarterback tossed 27 passing touchowns, which left him sixth in Section V history.

He also got it done on the ground with over 500 rushing yards to go along with eight touchdowns.

From his quarterback position, he helped lead East to their First Section V title since 2005 and they didn’t stop there.

The Eagles made it all the way to the state semifinals for just the 2nd time in program history.

He will take his talents to Wagner College next fall where he will play football and continue his education.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award for football at a large school goes to Zymier Jackson.