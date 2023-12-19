ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Field Hockey, the large school winner is only a sophomore, and has played field hockey only 2 years at the varsity level.

This fall, she was the leading scorer with 18 goals and 6 assists and played every game. She scored both winning goals in overtime wins for Webster Thomas and continued her clutch play in the playoffs.

She tallied a hat trick in the Class A title game as Thomas won their first sectional title since 2020.

She is a hard worker and very coachable with a willingness to always get better. She’s one of the fastest field hockey players in Section V field hockey and also a lacrosse player.

The news 8 Primetime 585 Elite award winner for field hockey at a large school is Olivia Bottoni from Webster Thomas.

Our small school winner is a senior at Pittsford Mendon. This talented goalkeeper has been playing field hockey since 7th grade. She is a three-year varsity starter in goal.

Morgan allowed only five goals in 19 games this year and helped support an overall team record of 16-2-1. Pittsford Mendon Field Hockey won Sectionals this year in double overtime v. Sutherland.

As a team, Mendon scored 83 goals and had 14 shutouts. Fun fact about Morgan – she also played on the field during a few of the games this season!

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite Award winner for field hockey at a small school is Morgan Parrinello of Pittsford Mendon.