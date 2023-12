ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Arcadia is the News 8 Primetime 585 Elite Award winner.

The Titans took first place at Sectionals in Classification B for GameDay Cheer.

The Titans went on to compete at the State Championship and placed second.

Arcadia is a Co-ed team guided by the Coach of the Year, Stacey Pike. This is Coach Pike’s 24th year with the Arcadia Cheer program.