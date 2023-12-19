ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In girls swimming and diving, first up is the large school winner — the fastest freestyle swimmer in Section V — and she’s just a sophomore.

She won two events at the Hilton Invitational and took a second at the statewide Invitational at the Glen.

She was a three event sectional winner this year finishing first in the 50 and 100-yeard freestyle, and was a part of championship-winning 200-yard relay team. Her 400-yard relay team finished second.

She hit the podium in all three of her state championship events, eighth in the 100, fifth in the 50; and Fairport’s 200-yard relay team finished fourth best in New York State — her time in all three was a personal best.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite Award winner for girls swimming and diving at a large school is Kaleigh Lawrence from Fairport.

The small school award winne broke the pool record at Newark in the 100-meter backstroke during the Finger Lakes Championships where she was named swimmer of the meet and senior of the year.

She was also named swimmer of the meet at sectionals, winning the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly while being part of a third-place team in the 200-yard relay.

This senior finished her career with a personal best in the 100 meter backstroke at the state meet earning a 13th place finish at an event where swimmers of all classes compete together.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite Award winner for girls swimming and diving at a small school is Elizabeth Share from Palmyra-Macedon.