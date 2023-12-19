ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time for coaching awards. We’ll start with the best coach from among all girls sports.

This recipient has built one of the great programs anywhere in Section V with Spencerport girls soccer.

This year, he guided his team to the first undefeated season in school history, winning his third state title as head coach. Spencerport finished a perfect season — 23-0-0.

The Rangers set a program record with 20 shutouts!

This winner has led his team to eight sectional titles, seven regional championships and four state finals.

He was also recently named NATIONAL coach of the year!

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award winner for the best coach among girls sports in the fall goes to Jamie Schneider from Spencerport Girls soccer.

Our boys coach of the fall season is an Aquinas Institute graduate, who grew up in the 10th Ward neighborhood near Aquinas.

He was a three-year starter as a player, compiling 24 career shutouts and a sectional title in 1992.

He took over as the coach of his alma mater in the fall of 2013.

This year, Aquinas was unbeaten, winning the State Championship in Class A with a record of 20-0-2 — the first unbeaten Lil’ Irish soccer team in 20 years.

Gleason has been married to his wife Amy for 18 years and they have three sons: LJ, Colby and Sawyer.

His oldest, LJ, was the top goalkeeper for Aquinas, allowing only 13 goals in 22 games, with 11 shutouts, including three in the postseason.

The proudest soccer moment for this coach was capturing the 2023 State Title with his son in goal.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award for the top coach of a boys sport in the fall is Josh Gleason from Aquinas boys soccer.