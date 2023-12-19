ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the Elite awards for boys volleyball. We’ll start with the small school award.

This award winner led Spencerport with 20 kills in the sectional final win and had 16 more in the state quarterfinals. He finished with 68 over five postseason games.

He was checking boxes all over the stat sheet this season, finishing with 198 kills…68 digs…34 aces and 18 blocks.

He won his second consecutive Class B sectional MVP award, and he’s only a junior.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite Award winner for boys volleyball at a small school is Brody Jackson from Spencerport.

The large school award goes to a senior that helped his team to a perfect season, 21-0, concluding with a state championship and the number one overall ranking in New York State.

This player was an all-around star, second on the team with 163 kills, first with 138 digs, while also blocking 45 attacks. His 49 aces are the fourth-best number for a season in school history.

He will graduate top 10 in career kills and top five in career digs and aces.

This season, he was the MVP of the Penfield tournament, the MVP of sectionals and a member of the all-tournament team at the state championships.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award winner for boys volleyball at a large school is Jackson Bones of Fairport.