ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The boys small school winner won his fourth consecutive sectional title this year — his 39 second margin was the largest for any boys class.

He then outpaced 131 of the best runners in New York to claim his first state championship and the first in school history for Penn Yan in over 100 seasons combined of boys and girls cross country.

He finished his senior season with an 18th in the New York Federation Championships — an invitation-only event that brings together runners from private schools not eligible for the public state championship. It was the best finish for any Section V runner.

J.D. Tette from Penn Yan is the recipient of the News 8 Primetime 585 Elite Award in boys cross country for small schools.

The large school award for boys cross country goes to a young man who began his season by missing two weeks after a neck surgery.

When he got going, this junior won a pair of county meets and then the league invitational. His sectional win helped Sutherland win a boys and girls championship in the same season for the first time ever.

He then ran the fastest time of any Section V competitor at the state championships — 16 minutes, 9.3 seconds on the 3.1 mile course — and claimed his first state championship.

He concluded his season running 18th in a field of 206 at the Nike Regional Cross Country Championships.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite award winner for boys cross country at a large school is Will Tempest from Pittsford Sutherland.