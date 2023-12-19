You can watch live on RochesterFirst.com starting at 7 p.m. The entire program will be posted later Tuesday night.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The best and brightest in Section V are being honored as part of the inaugural News 8 Primetime 585 Elite Awards.

A committee, made up of News 8 and Primetime 585 staff, along with some guidance from coaches and other experts in high school sports, has chosen the Elite performances in each fall sport. We’ll be honoring athletes in two categories, large and small schools.

Plus we’ll name top coaches of the season, one each for boys and girls sports.