ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our small school winner in boys soccer had a mind-boggling 38 goals, which was second in all of Section V.

His season was even more impressive when you break it down by the numbers — the junior had four hat trick and two games with four goals. Both of those four goal showing came in the playoffs.

He helped lead Byron-Bergen to the C1 sectional title where the Bees made it all the way to the state championship game, for just the 2nd time in program history.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite Award winner for boys soccer at a small school is Jack Farner from Byron Bergen.

The Large school winner led his team 20 goals on the season, which ranked second in the big school division. The senior also finished with 12 assists.

Our award winner was a magnet for the net this year with five multi-goal games including a hat trick.

He fueled Aquinas to the Class A sectional title, their first since 2006.

And they didn’t stop there. The Li’l Irish went on to win all the marbles, grabbing their fourth state championship in program history.

The News 8 Primetime 585 Elite Award winner for boys soccer at a large school is Alfonso Vito from Aquinas.