The senior hit a miraculous buzzer beater to help the Reds advance to the state final four

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the Class B Far West Regional, Newark’s Brayden Steve nailed a three-point buzzer beater to send the game into overtime and help the Reds secure the win.

The senior forward scored 25 points in the contest and sent the Reds to the state final four for the first time since 2010. Steve averaged 20 points in three games last week for Newark.

A resume like that is more than worthy enough to be our player of the week.