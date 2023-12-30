Penfield Holiday Invitational

Newark 68, Rochester Academy Charter School 65

The Reds withstood a late charge from Rochester Academy to stay undefeated on the season.

Newark led 35-32 at the half and pushed their lead to 57-49 at the end of the third quarter.

The lead extended to ten early in the fourth, but the Chargers started to chip away slowly. CJ Azor hit a three-pointer with six minutes left to make it 59-52. That started an 11-2 run, which was closed by a Shawn Dukes putback to make it 61-60 with 3:12 to play.

Penfield still led by a point, 63-62, with 1:30 to go. However, Kellen Foster grabbed a defensive rebound and raced the length of the court for a layup which made it 65-62.

Rochester Academy had a chance to tie it late. Down four with six seconds to play, the Chargers converted a putback. They got the steal they needed on the ensuing inbound and a foul sent RACS to the free-throw line. However, they could not convert at the charity stripe, sending the Chargers home with a loss.

Foster led the Reds with 22 points, sinking five three-pointers. Jaypar Allen and Jahnor Allen each had 13 points, while Terrell Jenkins had eleven.

Azor had a game-high 23 points while Dukes netted ten.

Newark improved to 7-0 with the win. The reigning Class B1 champs, who made it to the Class B state semifinals last season, are in Class A this season. The Reds are ranked 28th in the latest NYSSWA rankings and will host Penn Yan on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Rochester Academy (4-5) will travel to Finney on Friday, January 5th.

Penfield 76, Arcadia 60

One night after tying the Penfield school record with 37 points, Trevor Hofer had a team-high 17 points to give the Patriots to their third straight win.

After falling in an early hole, the Patriots fought back to lead 18-11 after the first quarter. Their lead extended to 41-23 at the half and they cruised to victory from there.

Jackson Green joined Hofer in double-digits for the Patriots, while Patrick Emling and Christian Zarzycki each had nine points.

Jackson Scheigart led the Titans with 17 points, Lincoln Fling scored 16, and Drake Sapp had eleven points.

Penfield (6-2) will host Rush-Henrietta on Wednesday, January 3rd. Arcadia (1-6) will head across town to battle Athena on the same evening.