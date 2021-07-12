Newark grad drafted by Yankees

Benjamin Cowles is a New York Yankee.

The Newark grad was selected on day two of the 2021 MLB draft by the 27-time world champs. He went in round ten with the 303rd pick overall.

Cowles just finished his junior year at the University of Maryland where he was a third team All-American. The shortstop led the Big Ten with 18 home runs last season.

At Newark, Cowles was a two-time Finger Lakes Player of the Year and he was the Class B Player of the Year in 2018. He was also Class B First Team All State.