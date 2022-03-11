SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — Section V picked up another state title on Friday as the Newark girls bowling team won the Division II championship.

The Reds won with a team total of 5,385 pins, 305 more than the second-place finisher. Newark led by 31 pints after the first three-game set and dominated the later session to win the title, posting games of 935, 941, and 925. Those three games were higher than any game posted by any team in the field.

Natalie Kent was both the top bowler on Newark and in the competition, knocking down 1,306 pins, good for a 217.67 average over her six games. Rebecca Spry, Abigail Olmstead, and Emily Lang each bowled their way into the top 13 overall with series averages of 183.5, 181.33, and 172, respectively. Olmstead posted the third-highest game of the tournament, bowling a 220.

Hannah Kinslow, Savannah Smith, Sienna Hasseler, and Kelli Minery rounded out the championship squad. Smith earned the Sportsmanship Award.

The state title is the first in program history for the Newark girls bowling team.

Section V’s boys representative, Penn Yan, finished 6th overall. Cameron Bassage had the best series with a 1,162 and earned the Sportsmanship Award.

The composite teams of top individual bowlers will compete on Saturday. The Division I teams, with the Rush-Henrietta boys and Arcadia girls competing, will bowl on Sunday.