This will be Rush-Henrietta's Jayden Scott's fifth trip to the state tournament

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After last year’s state tournament was cancelled, the New York State Wrestling championships will return beginning on Friday, February 25th. Section V will send 52 wrestlers out to Albany for the chance to compete on the big stage.

For Hilton’s Rocco Camillaci, this will be his fourth time heading to the state tournament. The Hilton senior has a pair of third place finishes to his name.

“Yeah there’s a lot of pressure on you,” said Camillaci. “So I’ve been there like four times. So it’s good to get used to the pressure so I can succeed one last time.”

Rush-Henrietta’s Jayden Scott is one of two Royal Comets headed to Albany. Scott, who wrestles at 145lbs, is eager for the chance to win a state title.

“You know it would mean everything I’ve been thinking about it,” said Scott. “I’ve been day dreaming it, dreaming it, fantasizing it so hopefully I get it done.”

This will be Scott’s fifth trip to the state tournament. He finished in third place in 2017 and 2019 and came in second in 2018 and 2020. Scott talked about his experience on the big stage and what he’s learned from his previous trips.

“Honestly just one match at a time you can’t overlook anybody,” said Scott. “Just one match at a time. Wrestle your match. It’s really more mental than it is physical. So you really just got to be there you mentally and you should get it done.”

Pittsford leads division one sending five wrestlers to the state tournament while HF-L leads division two with four wrestlers.

The New York State Wrestling Championships will begin on Friday, February 25th and run through Saturday, February 26th.