New York high school fall sports delayed, regional and state championships canceled

LATHAM, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Public High School Athletic Association announced that fall sports in New York have been delayed and will start no sooner than September 21st. The NYPHSAA also canceled regional and state tournaments for fall sports.

“As the state considers reopening, it is unrealistic to believe athletic seasons can start on August 24th as originally scheduled,” said NYPHSAA President Paul Harrica in a press release. “The priority will continue to be on the educational process and a return to learning in the safest way possible.”

The NYPHSAA hopes to begin fall sports on September 21st, but is prepared to implement a condensed seasons plan if fall sports can not take place in 2020.

That schedule would have winter sports take place from January 4th-March 13th, fall sports would occur from March 1st-May 8th, and spring sports would be played from April 5th-June 12th. These dates are tentative at this time.

