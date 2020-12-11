NY cancels winter high school sports state championships, high-risk sports still postponed

LATHAN, N.Y. (WROC) — It was previously announced that high-risk sports in New York would be able to start on January 4th. They will have to wait longer as the state announced on Friday that high-risk sports have been postponed until further notice.

The high-risk winter sports are basketball, wrestling, ice hockey, and competitive cheerleading. Those sports are left in limbo, waiting for the all-clear to start their seasons.

JUST IN- New York cancels winter state high school championships and postpones all high-risk sports until further notice. Previous hopeful start day for high-risk winter sports was January 4th. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/cyQPOdjYaK — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) December 11, 2020

The state’s press release says that all high-risk sports are postponed until further notice, including football and volleyball. Those sports have a start date of March 1st in a “Fall II” season after being postponed earlier this year.

Low and moderate-risk sports in the winter are bowling, boys swimming and diving, gymnastics, indoor track and field, and skiing. Those low and moderate-risk sports are currently being played right now around the state. Section V decided to wait until January 4th to start indoor track and field.

“As an educator, I am witnessing first-hand the challenges our member shools are facing each day in addressing the pandemic,” said NYPHSAA President Julie Bergman in a press release. “It is important we continue listening to the concerns being expressed by our membership when making decisions impacting interscholastic athletics.”

The state also announced that there will be no state championships this year for winter sports. This was the case for fall sports, where only sectional championships were held.

“When examining the feasibility of winter state championships, it became apparent that travel and overnight accommodations would create a unique challenge for our member schools,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYPHSAA Executive Director in a press release. “At this time, we must provide maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events.”

The state said that spring state championships remain scheduled at this time.