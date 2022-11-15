SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Spencerport boys volleyball team has become somewhat of a dynasty. In the spring of 2021, they went undefeated and won the Class B Championship. In the fall, they repeated as sectional champs and went to the state championship game.

This fall, another sectional title and another trip to Albany for the state finals. But it was a much different battle this time around.

“This year, the expectations were just a lot less than in years past,” said head coach Aaron Austin. “This team just continued to perform and beat the adversity that was put in front of us all year.”

That adversity was a complete change of the guard. Every single starter from last year’s team graduated. They lost nine seniors in all.

“We weren’t really expecting what we did here but it’s a great outcome,” said junior setter Shaun Cannon. “I thought we could be a good team but I didn’t know it would be to this caliber so it’s great that we’re here.”

While the new core had their doubts, they knew that they wanted to keep the same high standard.

“These seniors inspired us, pushed us,” said junior middle Jackson Brumm. “I’ve been a part of this program for a while. Our coaches and our community make us who we are. It’s amazing to be a part of, it’s an honor.”

Understandably, the Rangers started off the year slow, dropping their first two matches. But they rebounded, winning 15 of their last 16 games of the regular season.

“We knew what we wanted to do but we just needed a little bit more time,” said sophomore setter/libero Dominic Kessler. “I think with more time it all came together.

The challenges go even further than that, with key members of the team playing through injuries throughout the season and their sectional run.

“They’re persevering through everything. I don’t think we have a starting lineup,” said Austin, a Spencerport alum. “It’s something that motivates the guys that they know that they’re a huge part of this team. Everyone on this team has won a match throughout the season. I think that’s something to be prideful of.”

Now, the Rangers will head back to Albany this weekend and try to redeem last year’s team who lost in the state championship game.

“It was a great game last year, we played our hearts out but it wasn’t the outcome we desired,” said Cannon. “I think this year we’re really just put our hearts into it and trying to get back and win that state championship.”

The Rangers were swept in the title game last year by Eastport-South Manor but fought hard in each set. Each game was decided by a 25-22 margin.

“Last year was hard but this year can be different,” said Kessler. “I don’t think we all want to have that long bus ride home after a loss, we want to come home with a win.”

“It’s what we work for, putting a white banner on these walls,” said Brumm. “It’s an honor. It’s a dream. It’s one thing we can tell our kids when we’re older.”

Pool play for the state tournament beings at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19th with the championship game being played at 3:00 p.m.