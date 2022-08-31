The Braves have lost just one game to a Section V opponent the last three seasons

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — There has been no Section V football team as dominant as the Canandaigua Braves in recent years. Last year, they won their third straight sectional title with a margin of victory of nearly four touchdowns per game.

That core group of players has graduated, with a hungry squad of newcomers looking to carry the torch.

Three-year starter Bryan Boldrin is gone, with sophomore Drew Williamee hoping to go on a three-year championship run of his own.

“He’s one of those kids that I think is born to do it,” said head coach Jeff Welch. “He’s been dreaming about this, he’s been working towards it since he was a little kid. He’s handled it very well.”

“Is he exactly where he needs to be? No, but that’s all part of the process. He’s getting better every day. He loves being the quarterback of Canandaigua,” Welch added.

“He just puts it out there for us to go get. He has a really good arm, so it’s nice to be able to run out there and go catch some balls,” said senior WR/DB Tysheed Crockton. “I played with him a couple of years back, got to get him again this year so I’m excited.”

Crockton will be one of Williamee’s main weapons this year with the departure of nearly all of their key skill position players last year as Brady Comella, Ryan Gavette, Jaxon Grant, Elliot Morgan, Callum Outhouse, and Eric Platten all graduated last year.

“I’ve been waiting for a while,” said Crockton. “I still got some time to shine last season but me and some younger guys, we get to step up and show everybody what we’re about. We’re all excited.”

“These newer kids coming up to Varsity, it’s a different game,” said junior lineman Tyler DeRue. “So we’re filling those spots pretty well and I feel the boys that they have to fill those spots will do very well.”

Welch said their expectations remain high even with a new core leading the way. As for who has impressed him so far in the preseason?

“Well, we’re not impressed with anybody yet because we haven’t done anything,” Welch said with a smile. “Friday night we’ll see who impresses. Practice has been good. We practice hard, we practice efficiently but come game time we’ll see who impresses.”

Canandaigua begins its season on Friday night hosting Greece Arcadia.