New football program at Vertus high school invigorates the school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In this day and age, many high schools are cutting their football programs or combining with other schools just to keep their football team alive. But this past season, Vertus High School did just the opposite as they launched their own football program.

The head coach of the football team, Ocie Bennett, talked about what football provides the kids in terms of an opportunity to know their worth.

“We shine a light on some of the goodness surrounds here in this area and letting these kids know that there is a place where you are valued, you are appreciated and you are accepted,” Bennett said. “We will do all that we can to make sure that you have a successful life.”

“People who were on the team can actually do something instead of just messing around and not doing what you’re supposed to do,” Xavier Miller, a lineman on the team said. “Football brought us all together.”

The Warriors fielded a JV team this past fall where they went 4-2.