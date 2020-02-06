National Signing Day: Section V seniors commit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — February 5 is National Signing Day. It’s primarily a football thing when high school seniors officially put pen to paper on their college decision.

Section V is busy as usual, including East High. That’s where Freddie Brock committed to the University of Maine in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

“I started playing football by this game called hide and seek. They couldn’t catch me, so I went to tryouts the next day and made the team for Pop Warner,” said Brock. It feels real good now. Everything I accomplished. Been playing since I was young. This is all I ever wanted. Still gotta continue to work when I get there.”

There are two Section V athletes who are currently at the University of Maine. Aquinas grad Earnest Edwards just finished an excellent career there.

And there’s plenty more from Section V. Aquinas had three division one football signings — Steve Mahar to Syracuse, Tyson Foster to Albany and Trevor Brake to Maine.

Pittsford’s Tommy Birmingham is going to Boston College.

On top of that there are a few D2 signings at Arcadia — Shakim Harris to Charleston, and Nathaniel Reebis to Edinboro.