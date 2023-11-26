Despite the loss, Khaya Moses set a new Section V record for touchdown passes in a season

CICERO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe football team had their historic season come to an end in the state semifinals at the hands of Maine-Endwell 29-24. The Spartans are the two-time defending Class B champions and will take a 34-game winning streak into the title game.

The Red Jackets held a 18-14 lead at halftime. However, Maine-Endwell was able to muster up two touchdowns on the ground and record a safety in the second half to a secure the win.

Monroe senior quarterback Khaya Moses led the way with three touchdowns including a 58-yard toss to fellow senior Amari Colon. Moses set a new Section V record with 38 touchdown passes in one single season.

Colon finished with three total scores while Landan McKnight caught a touchdown from his receiver position.

Through 12 games of play, the Red Jackets surrendered just 41 points. Along their historic season, Monroe grabbed their first sectional title since 1979.

Monroe finished the season with a 11-1 record.