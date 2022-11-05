ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — For the second time this season, the Monroe defense stifled the Honeoye Falls-Lima offensive attack as the Red Jackets grabbed the 12-7 win.

In their Week 6 matchup, the Cougars were also held to just seven points as well. Monroe advanced to the Class B sectional title where they look to grab their first championship since 1979.

It was a scoreless game into the third quarter until Nazhier Wilson punched it in down on the goal line to give Monroe a 6-0 lead. Early in the fourth, Khaya Moses connected with Messiah Hampton on an eight-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 12.

On the ensuing drive, Cougars quarterback Matt Meacham launched a deep ball to Andrew Wanzenried who ran it down to Monroe’s third-yard line. Two plays later, Patrick Donahoe found the pay dirt to make it a 12-7 game.

The Cougars had two drives after that end on an interception and turnover on downs to put the game out of reach.

Wilson was a two-way star with 73 rushing yards on 15 carries to go along with ten tackles and a pick. Moses had 11 completions on 130 passing yards and a touchdown.

Monroe (8-2) will take on top-seeded Batavia in the Class B championship game on Saturday, November 12th at SUNY Brockport. The Blue Devils got the best of Monroe in a Week 3 matchup winning 28-6.