Monroe's Jaquan Shears scored 24 of his team-high 34 points in the 4th quarter and OT to secure the win

Class A2 Quarterfinals

(1) Monroe 80, (8) Eastridge 70 F/OT

The Red Jackets rallied from a 12 point deficit in the fourth quarter to comeback and advance to the Class A2 semifinals.

The Lancers were control of the game through the first three quarters of play as they led 54-44 into the final frame. However, Monroe turned up the intensity on defense and went on a 17-7 run the last six minutes of regulation to send the game into overtime.

In OT, the sensational play of senior Jaquan Shears continued. The Red Jacket forward had 24 of his team-high 34 in the fourth quarter and overtime to help put the game out of reach. DaiQuon McKinney and Davion Jones joined him in double digits with 15 and 12 points.

For the Lancers, Cordell Young led all scorers with 35 points with 23 of those coming in the second half. Zy Switzer finished with 20 points to go along with four three-pointers.

Monroe (19-2) will take on Sutherland in the A2 semifinals on Tuesday, February 28th at Fairport High School at 6 pm. It will be the first time the two teams meet this season.

Eastridge wrapped up their season with a 9-13 record.

(4) Sutherland 49, (5) Mendon 46

After losing to Mendon in the regular season finale, the Knights were able to flip the script on their rivals to move on to the semifinals.

After falling behind 13-8 after the first quarter, Mendon controlled the second quarter to lead 28-22 at the half.

The Vikings lead shrunk to 36-34 after three quarters, and it was a tight battle for the rest of the game. Trailing 41-38, Chandler Reynolds hit a three-pointer for Sutherland to tie the game at 41. Sam Pisanelli hit a floater for the Knights to give his team the lead, which was answered by a London Hoyser bucket to tie the game back up at 43.

After Mendon pulled ahead by one on a free throw, Max Michalski netted a bucket in the paint to give his team a one-point lead with two minutes to play.

Holding that one-point lead with a minute left, Luke Fliss jacked up a three as the shot clock expired which hit the bottom of the net, giving Sutherland a 48-44 lead.

Jackson Green would get Mendon within two with a bucket on the other end. With less than ten seconds, the Vikings were down two with a chance to tie the game. However, after drawing a foul they could not convert at the charity stripe, effectively ending the game.

Michalski paced the Knights with 14 points, eight coming in the first quarter. Reynolds had ten points, while Fliss had nine.

Green led all scorers with 16 points while Michael Bischoping scored 14 points.

Sutherland (14-7) will take on Monroe in the A2 semifinals. East will take on Brockport on the other side of the bracket.

Mendon’s season ends with a 13-8 record.

Class B1 Quarterfinals

(4) Bishop Kearney 72, (5) Vertus 65

The Kings took care of business in their opening sectional matchup to advance to the semifinal round.

BK has yet to lose to Class B or lower school this season with all six of their losses coming at the hands of Class AA and A schools.

Bishop Kearney (15-6) will advance to the Class B1 semifinals where they will face top-seeded Batavia. The game will take place on Wednesday, March 1st at a site to be determined. The two teams met in late January where the Kings were victorious 67-58.

Vertus ended the year with a 14-8 record.