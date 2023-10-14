High School Football

Monroe 48, Wayne 0

Khaya Moses threw seven touchdowns, one shy of the state record, as the Red Jackets moved to 6-0 on the season.

Monroe scored early and often, building a 40-0 lead at halftime.

Moses threw three touchdowns to Messiah Hampton and two to both Amari Colon and Landan McKnight. The Red Jacket receivers were just as impressive as their quarterback. Hampton’s first touchdown was an impressive grab over a defender and his second was a 44-yard reception where he jumped over a defender and ran in for the score. Colon’s first touchdown, which made the game 18-0 at the end of the first quarter, was also over an Eagle defender.

Monroe (6-0) is ranked 8th in the latest Class B state rankings and will look to close out a perfect regular season when they host Geneva on Saturday, October 21st. Wayne (4-3) will host Honeoye Falls-Lima on Friday, October 20th.

Vertus 12, Geneva 6 (3OT)

Malachi Jones scored the game-winning touchdown in triple overtime to give Vertus its second Varsity win in program history.

The Warriors led 6-0 at halftime. That lead extended into the fourth quarter until Xavier Praylor ran in a red-zone touchdown to tie the game at 6. The two-point conversion attempt was no good, keeping the game tied. It would remain that way through regulation, forcing overtime.

The defenses stood tall in the first two overtime periods, sending the game to a third overtime still tied at 6.

After the Vertus defense stopped Geneva, they had a chance to win the game with a score of their own. Jones plowed in a QB keeper from six yards out for the touchdown, ending the marathon.

Jones also had a strong defensive game, intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter.

Praylor had 22 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown from the quarterback position. Gianna Velazquez had 20 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble on defense for Geneva.

Vertus (2-5) will take on Rochester Prep on Friday, October 20th at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. The two teams met in Week One with Vertus winning 28-8. Geneva (3-4) will face a stiff test against Monroe on Saturday, October 21st to close out the regular season.

Rush-Henrietta 40, Edison Tech 18

The Royal Comets scored the first 21 points of the game en route to their first victory of the season.

Rush-Henrietta led 21-6 at halftime. Both teams scored touchdowns in the third quarter as the Royal Comets built their lead to 28-12 entering the fourth quarter. Rush-Henrietta scored twice in the final frame before Edison Tech closed the game with a last-minute touchdown.

Jihad Perry had seven carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns, including one from 94 yards out. Freshman quarterback Brendan Mangone had an 84-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Mangone also threw a 60-yard touchdown to Nassir Patton in the second quarter, who finished with 104 receiving yards. Imani Wagstaff had a 60-yard touchdown for Rush-Henrietta for the game’s first score.

Anthony Johnson had an impressive day for the Inventors, throwing for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Riley Burks, Victor Guminski, and Dakari Buchanan each caught a touchdown.

Rush-Henrietta (1-6) will close out the regular season hosting Pittsford on Saturday, October 21st. Edison Tech (0-7) will travel to Penfield on Friday, October 20th.