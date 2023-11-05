ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe used their seventh straight shutout to advance to the Class B Championship Game for the second straight year with a 42-0 victory.

Leading just 6-0 after the first quarter, the Red Jackets found the end zone four times in the second quarter to take a 34-0 lead into halftime.

Khaya Moses completed 10 of 14 attempts for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Tajhmir Mullins had 11 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. Nazhier Wilson had three carries for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Messiah Hampton, Landan McKnight, and Robert Arnold each had receiving touchdowns. Arnold added another after he broke up a fake punt attempt and returned the ball for a touchdown.

The Red Jackets (9-1) have outscored their opponents 444-6 in eight wins this season. Monroe also won a game via forfeit against Geneva.

Monroe will take on Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Class B Championship game on Saturday, November 11th at SUNY Brockport at 8:00 p.m. The Cougars (8-2) scored the only touchdown against the Red Jackets this season, a fourth-quarter score in a 54-6 Monroe victory on September 8th.

Monroe is seeking redemption as the Red Jackets lost to Batavia on the final play of the game in the 2022 title game. Monroe last won a sectional title in 1979.

Wayne’s season ends with a 5-4 record.