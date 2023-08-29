The Red Jackets are searching for their first sectional title since 1979

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe football team ended the 2022 season in heartbreaking fashion. The Red Jackets fell short in the Class B sectional title game after Batavia’s Javin McFollins connected with Vincent Arroyo on a Hail Mary to secure the win for the Blue Devils.

“It comes back sometimes,” said Monroe senior Dashon Constantine. “Sometimes we talk about it. But that’s last season. We just got to move past it.”

It was Monroe’s first appearance in a sectional final since re-starting their football program seven years ago.

“I felt frustrated,” said Monroe freshman Messiah Hampton. “I felt angry. I felt a lot of emotions because we were so close. But it also taught me that we have to finish and no matter how close you are you aren’t there yet.”

Monroe head coach Terrell Cunningham said they had a great season last year. However, he felt they didn’t come together collectively well enough to get the job done.

“I believe that you end up getting what you deserve,” said Cunningham. “That’s everything you do in life. I feel like last year we were a younger team. My big spiel to the guys after the was essentially sometimes you have to deserve to be considered or called a champion.”

Getting all the way to the mountaintop and falling short stung the Red Jackets. But that accomplishment still serves as a source of confidence heading into the 2023 season.

“It felt great,” said Constantine. “It showed that we all improved. Like it just shows mad improvement.”

The Red Jackets last sectional title came in 1979. Long before any of the current student-athletes were alive.

“My Mom wasn’t even born yet,” said Constantine. “So that would have been crazy.”

No Rochester city team has won a sectional championship since 2017. Cunningham hopes that Monroe can change that this season to help have a positive impact on the city.

“We know how a winning program in the city can effect the city,” said Cunningham. “We seen it last year how football effected the school building at Monroe. When the football team is doing well, everybody at school is loving it. They’re enjoying it. It brings up the community. It gives people something to feel good about. At the barbershop people were talking about it.”

Monroe will kick off their season against Toronto’s Saint Paul on Saturday, September 2nd at 1pm.