ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jaquan Shears’ 34 points helped push Monroe to a 80-68 victory over Eastridge. With the win, the Red Jackets remain as the only undefeated team in Class A2.

It was a track meet in the first quarter with the Red Jackets gaining the upper hand holding a 25-20 lead after eight minutes of play. Monroe stifled down on the defensive end of the floor in the second quarter as they lead 43-34 heading into halftime.

The Red Jackets kept up the pace in third frame outscoring the Lancers 17-15. In the fourth quarter, Eastridge got the lead down to as little as six points, however, Monroe was able to pull away to notch their fourth win at home this season.

Shears scored 21 of his team-high 34 points in the second half while Davion Jones had 19 points. Daiquon McKinney pitched in 12 points while Felton Gray had 10. Lancers guard Cordell Young led all scorers with 35 points while Zy Switzer had 14 points.

Up next for Monroe (9-0) is a date with Brighton (8-2) at home on Tuesday, January 17th. Eastridge (5-6) will look to get back on track at Edison Tech the same evening.