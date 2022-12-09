Boys Basketball

Monroe 80, School of the Arts 75

In their home opener, Jaquan Shears dropped 28 points to lead the Red Jackets to victory.

Monroe held a 19-14 lead after the first eight minutes of action. However, the Red Jackets went on a 20-4 run late in the second quarter to take a 46-30 lead into halftime.

SOTA closed the gap in the third trailing 62-54 heading into the final frame. The Silverhawks got the deficit down to as little as five points, but were never able to cut it any further than that.

DaiQuon McKinney pitched in 12 points for the Red Jackets while Felton Gray scored 15.

SOTA’s Sam Howland had a game-high 30 points with 12 assists while his teammate Tyree Moore wasn’t far behind with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Aness Jaff recorded nine points and 13 boards.

Monroe (2-0) will hit the road and take on fellow RCSD foe Franklin on Tuesday, December 13th. SOTA (2-1) will play at Brockport on Monday, December 12th.

Girls Basketball

Gates-Chili 55, Irondequoit 45

The Spartans grabbed their first road win of the year after pulling away from the Eagles late in the fourth quarter.

Gates-Chili led by one point after halftime and the third quarter. However, the strong play of India Williams, Mysha Moses, and Emily McManus helped the Spartans step on the gas in the final frame.

Maeve Brennan led the Eagles with 20 points and 12 rebounds. It was Brennan’s second double-double of the season.

Gates-Chili (2-1) will return home on Tuesday, December 13th where they will face East. Irondequoit (2-2) will travel to Lockport on Saturday, December 10th.