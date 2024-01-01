Junior guard is averaging 22 points per game and has the Li'l Irish off to an undefeated start

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Aquinas junior guard Molly O’Toole is our Player of the Week thanks to her impressive performances to help Li’l Irish to an undefeated start.

O’Toole tallied 28 points in a win against Fairport on December 28th and she added 21 points as Aquinas beat Hornell on December 30th.

She also had a game-high 23 points as the Li’l Irish took down Penfield in a thriller on December 21st.

O’Toole is averaging 22 points this season and has guided Aquinas to a 5-0 start. The Li’l Irish are ranked 6th in the latest NYSSWA Class A state rankings.

Aquinas has no seniors on their roster and their second-leading scorer is freshman Loren Green, who is averaging 20.8 points this season.

The Li’l Irish will be a force to be reckoned with come sectionals and our Player of the Week is a big reason why.