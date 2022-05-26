Brighton moves onto the Class B semifinals where they will face Victor

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton’s Ireland Mistretta made a loud introduction in her first ever sectional game with five goals to help the Bruins take down Thomas 13-9.

The Bruins held a 8-4 lead after the first half of play. Just over 90 seconds into the second half, Thomas’ Kolbi Spencer found a cutting Mya Zeller to cut the deficit to just three.

Just over two minutes later, Elise Murphy took on the defense herself for a goal and push the lead back up to four. Shortly thereafter, Mistretta would score two goals in 40 seconds to make it a 11-5 game and put the game out of reach.

Brighton advances to the Class B semifinals where they will face top seeded Victor on Saturday. Thomas has their season come to an end holding a 10-7 record.