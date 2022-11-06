Screaming Eagles atop the throne for the first time since 2014

Class C1 championship: (2) Midlakes 3, (1) Aquinas 2

After trailing two sets to one, the Screaming Eagles stormed back to secure their first sectional title since 2014.

Midlakes got off to a good start taking the first set 25-23. Aquinas grabbed the next two sets 25-17, 25-16.

Behind the strong play of Kayla Nurse, the Screaming Eagles won the fourth set 25-20. In the final frame, Midlakes pulled away late to come out on top 15-12.

Class C2 championship: (1) Le Roy 3, (2) East Rochester 1

Le Roy nabbed their second brick in a row taking down East Rochester in convincing fashion.

The Bombers came out hot winning the opening frame 26-24. However, the Oatkan Knights flipped a switch and stepped on the gas from there.

Le Roy claimed the next three sets 25-11, 25-18, and 25-13. They now hold a 21-1 record and have won 19 straight matches.

The Oatkan Knights will take on Midlakes in the Class C crossover game on Tuesday, November 8th for the right to advance to the Far West Regionals. It will be the first meeting between the schools this season.