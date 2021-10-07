Mewborn leads the way as Gates Chili takes down Churchville-Chili

Gates Chili jump out to an early lead and never look back in the Chili Bowl

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — De’marion Mewborn broke the 1,000-yard mark for the season as he helps Gates Chili takedown Churchville-Chili 35-7.

In the first quarter, the Spartans got on the board first after a Mewborn touchdown on the goal line.

Right before halftime, Mewborn found the end zone again for his third score of the first half.

Coming out of the half, Jonathan Vance recorded an interception. On the ensuing drive, he connected with Jeremy Tantalo for a touchdown.

Later in the third, Josiah Lane returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Spartans.

Gates Chili moves to 2-4 on the year and will travel to Brighton next week to take on the Bruins in their regular-season finale.