Mesh leads Spencerport past McQuaid

Connor Mesh scored four times, including twice in the fourth quarter that sealed a 9-5 win over McQuaid on Clinton Avenue Tuesday night.

Mesh also had one assist on an absolute filthy behind the back goal by Anthony Rodriguez that capped a three goal run in the second quarter and put the Rangers in front to stay at 6-3.

Mesh and his brother Cameron won 14 of 17 faceoffs to control possession for the Rangers, who improved to 12-1.

Chris Woodard led the Knights with two goals, but McQuaid was held off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. The Knights fell to 6-4.